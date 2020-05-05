Effective at 8 a.m. Friday, May 8, certain small businesses in Delaware, including those providing hair care and selling clothes and shoes, will begin to reopen, with restrictions.
Delaware beaches could open at the end of May, Gov. John Carney said during a press briefing on Tuesday, May 5.
Ocean City, Md., officials, planning to lift restrictions on beaches and its boardwalk beginning Saturday, May 9, are “going a little bit further than we are,” Carney said.
“In terms of opening the beach, I think looking toward the end of the month would be the best estimate of when that might occur … but we’ll be making that determination,” he said.
He said he will meet with mayors throughout the state and decide how to proceed.
In the meantime, businesses that will be reopening Friday will also include those that sell sporting goods, hobby items, musical instruments, books, tobacco and vaping products, general merchandise, office supplies, gifts and used merchandise.
Jewelry stores may do business, by appointment only, and Carney instructed the Division of Small Business to consider that kind of operation be permitted for similar retailers.
While hair care services will be open once more, they can only be provided for those employed by essential businesses. There may not be more than two appointments at a time per location, with exterior doors locked to prevent walk-ins, and there must be 15 minutes between appointments, to allow for proper cleaning.
Employees and customers of the establishments must wear cloth face masks or covers, and customers have to cancel appointments if they are ill or have had contact with those who are ill. Staff must wear clean, disposable gloves for each customer and wash their hands.
Customer stations and equipment must be sanitized between uses. Items handled by customers, such as a magazines, must be taken out with the customer.
Golf carts will be allowed at courses for one rider at a time, with proper cleaning between customers.
Carney called the openings “baby steps” and urged people to reduce trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations by half of normal, then remain at home at all other times.
“We’re not going to go back to the way things were completely,” Carney said.
“Things are going to be different as we, in a rolling kind of way, begin to reopen. The virus will still be present. Wear masks. Follow the rules,” he said.
He said indicators of the coronavirus are flattening and in some cases lessening, “but we need to stay the course and really lean into those practices that have enabled this to happen,” he said.
Out-of-state residents who own homes in Delaware can visit them and it’s OK for individuals to walk or run on the state-controlled sections of beach, but not in groups, he said.
“We still need to stay at home and wear face coverings and do all those things we have been saying. Don’t misinterpret any of this to mean we can take our foot completely off the brake here or when we go outside. Wear your face mask.
“But gradually if we stick to this … we will be able to gradually move back to where we were,” he said.
To have a greater reopening of businesses, more testing for the coronavirus is needed, as well as isolating those who are ill, protecting vulnerable populations and protecting each other, he said.
“Social distancing works. That is why we are doing it,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who presented the press briefing with the governor.
“The way this virus works, it spreads from person to person by droplets,” she said.
Contact tracing involves several questions, including who the sick person was in direct contact with in days before becoming ill, how close together they were and if it was for more than 10 minutes.
“It’s not ‘Who did you pass by in the supermarket?’ but direct contact, usually for a more sustained period of time, 10 minutes or more,” she said.
Carney said testing for the coronavirus is being done at poultry plants, but the state doesn’t have legal authority to release exactly how many plant employees tested positive.
Sacrifices made by Delaware residents have led to positive results, he said.
“That tells us we’ll soon be able to take our foot off the brake, but the new normal will be staying separate from one another and staying home as much as possible. We’ll be accomplishing the goal of reducing that multiplier below one, to make sure the virus doesn’t continue to spread in our community,” he said.
At last week’s press briefing, Carney had replied to a question about protesters, especially those who gathered in groups without wearing masks.
Carney said they have a right to protest, but not to put others at risk.
“As governor I don’t want to go around picking for fights. I want people to work together. I would rather they gather to make their case in a reasonable way. I hear them. They have every right to do what they’re doing, but they do not have the right to do it in the way they are doing it,” he said.
Concerning sunny spring days that tempt large gatherings, Carney said he finds himself “praying for rain these days.”
“It’s hard. It’s going to be beautiful outside,” he said, listing activities people long for, from paying basketball to socializing in groups to going to the beach to visiting parents.
“We’re getting better … but if we kind of ruin that by doing something that would not be great to do, then it’s counterproductive. I’m sure it’s not very convincing to folks, but if we really lean into it, we can go back to new norm” until a vaccine that protects against the virus is available, he said.
“I think about this in the context of my own lifetime, as a 63-year-old. It’s been the most challenging. I think of my own father, who would talk about growing up in the Depression and not having anything,” he said.
His grandfather died during World War I, Carney said, and his father was left alone with his grandmother.
“This is our test. This is the test of our time and our generation, and we will be measured by it, how we responded. Did we reason with a sense that, as Delawareans, we are all neighbors, or will we respond more selfishly? My responsibility is thinking about everybody in our state.”