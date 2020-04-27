Gov. John Carney on Thursday, April 23, issued the 12th modification to his State of Emergency declaration, which will allow the Public Health Authority to activate more out-of-state health care workers to assist in Delaware’s fight against COVID-19.
Subject to certain restrictions, the modified declaration allows individuals who previously held a license to practice medicine in any United States jurisdiction, to provide health care services on a volunteer basis in Delaware when authorized by the Public Health Authority. The provider must be appropriately trained, and their license must have been in good standing for a five-year period before it expired or lapsed.
The modification also limits restrictions on pharmacists, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and nurses, allowing them to assist in Delaware’s response to COVID-19 under all the same conditions.
Out-of-state providers must register with the Medical Reserve Corps to volunteer in Delaware.
“Delaware’s fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Carney. “We owe a real debt of gratitude to our frontline health care workers and emergency responders. They have been risking their own health and safety to protect Delawareans and save lives. This updated declaration will allow even more healthcare workers to assist in Delaware’s response.
“Our message for Delawareans remains the same. Stay home unless you need to go out for essential work or an essential items, like groceries or a prescription. Going out in public unnecessarily not only increases your risk, but it increases the risk for your family, friends and neighbors. We’ll get through this by working together.”
The modification Carney signed on April 23 also facilitates the issuance of marriage licenses by allowing the parties to communicate by video conference. And it allows state agencies and members of the public additional time to consider rules and regulations, giving agencies discretion to extend public comment periods for 30 days from the date the State of Emergency is rescinded.
The State of Emergency has the full force and effect of law. The stay-at-home order, and mandatory quarantine for out-of-state travelers, remain in place. Violations of the emergency order, or any of its modifications, constitute a criminal offense.
Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. Questions may also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit: de.gov/coronavirus.