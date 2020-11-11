While he expressed concerns in his weekly press conference on Nov. 10, Gov. John Governor John Carney on Nov. 5 had issued a revision to the omnibus State of Emergency order, removing additional COVID-19-related restrictions at bars in Delaware beach communities.
“Our fight against COVID-19 is not over,” said Carney on Nov. 5. “While we are easing these outbreak-related restrictions at the beach, Delawareans and visitors should stay vigilant. This virus can cause serious illness, especially among our most vulnerable loved ones, friends and neighbors. We know what works. Wear a mask in public settings. Avoid gatherings and wash your hands frequently. That will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we head into the winter season.”
On June 30, Carney had imposed the additional restrictions in eastern Sussex County establishments after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in beach communities. The additional restrictions were being eased on Nov. 5, officials said, due to the end of the busy summer season, but social distancing guidelines, capacity limits and other COVID-19 restrictions still apply.
The revision to the restrictions on food and drink establishments applies to establishments in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Long Neck, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, West Fenwick Island, Ocean View and Millville. It also applies to establishments in the ZIP codes 19966 east of Route 24 and Route 5; 19945 east of Route 17; 19975 east of the intersection of Routes 20 and 54; and the entirety of 19944, 19967, 19970, 19930, 19971 and 19958.
The State of Emergency declaration carries the full force and effect of law. Delawareans and visitors also must follow local restrictions in place to limit community spread of COVID-19.
The order revision of Nov. 5 can be read online at https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/Second-Revision-to-the-27th-Modification-of-the-Declaration-of-a-SOE-State-of-Delaware-11052020.pdf. The full omnibus order can be read at https://governor.delaware.gov/health-soe/twenty-seventh-modification-state-of-emergency-declaration/.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.