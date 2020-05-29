Gov. John Carney on Friday, May 29, issued guidance for summer camps and summer school as Delaware continues a rolling reopening of the economy. Under the guidance, recreational camps must develop a written plan for enforcing social distancing, frequent hand-washing and other basic public health precautions.
Those plans should be available upon request by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).
Read the State of Delaware’s guidance on summer camps and summer school programs.
Summer camps and summer school programs will be permitted to open in accordance with Delaware’s guidance effective Phase 2 of the economic reopening.
“As we continue to gradually reopen our economy, and get Delawareans back to work, it’s important that everyone remember that this virus has not gone away,” said Carney. “It’s up to all Delawareans and visitors to take basic health precautions to limit community spread of COVID-19. Act with a sense of community and protect others. Wear a face covering in public settings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Maintain social distance — at least 6 feet — from anyone outside your household. Don’t let up.”
DPH strongly encouraged camps and summer school programs to limit groups to 15 children, plus staff. Guidance on masks for youth is forthcoming. Children 2 or younger should not wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation.
If feasible, DPH also recommends conducting daily health checks, such as temperature screening or symptom checking of staff and students. Health checks should be conducted safely in accordance with privacy laws. Camps and summer school programs should consider special precautions to protect vulnerable staff members and children who are at higher risk for severe illness.