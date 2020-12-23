Gov. John Carney, in his weekly COVID-19 related press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 22, urged Delawareans to take precautions over the upcoming Christmas holiday to keep it from being a “super-spreader day” because of family gatherings that go against mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines.
Carney said increases in positive COVID-19 nationwide following the Thanksgiving holiday have stoked concerns about a similar surge after the Christmas holiday, That, he said, is something that health care facilities may not be able to handle.
“We just cannot afford to have another run-up of positive cases and hospitalizations on top of the current run-up,” Carney said.
Carney said at the beginning of his remarks that they would be a mix of good news and bad news. The good news, he said, is that vaccinations of health care workers have begun in Delaware, with almost 4,000 Delawareans, mostly health care workers, vaccinated so far.
“Help has finally arrived; the cavalry is here,” he said.
Carney said Delawareans need to “think carefully about how you celebrate Christmas. This year, it’s a time to be safe,” above all, he said, adding that he understands that many families are thinking of family members who might desperately want to gather with loved ones they haven’t seen for the better part of a year.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of Delaware’s Division of Public Health, said a recent increase in hospitalizations is a result of such gatherings at Thanksgiving. “We saw a significant surge after Thanksgiving,” Rattay said. She said increased hospitalizations seen across the state now “are in large part a reflection of that surge.”
She said she has become aware of a number of gatherings where at least 50 percent of the attendees later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Some of those reports came from schools, where students and teachers reported attending large family gatherings at Thanksgiving, Rattay said.
“This is really not a time to let down our guard,” she said, adding that many families “need to have those tough conversations” regarding the upcoming holidays, in order to keep family members safe.
Rattay said if families decide to have family gatherings there are “mitigation strategies,” they should follow in order to lessen the chance of spreading the coronavirus. In addition to the standard suggestions of wearing masks when not eating, and social distancing, they include:
- Limiting the number of people in the gathering:
- Having everyone in attendance be tested for COVID-19 beforehand;
- Having those who don’t share a household dine separately from one another;
- Use ventilation measures such as open windows and fans blowing inside air out of the house; and
- Quarantining after gatherings.
“Act as if you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive,” Rattay continued. “We are very concerned” about a post-Christmas surge on top of the post-Thanksgiving surge. “We don’t want to rain on people’s parade,” she said, while urging Delawareans to “be very careful” in their celebrations “and don’t spread the virus over the holiday.”
Dr. Rick Hong, Division of Public Health medical director, said Delaware received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, followed by the first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
While 3,872 vaccines had been administered as of Tuesday, Dec. 22, Hong said the state received 16,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, many of which had been shipped directly to hospitals to vaccinate health care workers. “We’re very excited about that,” he said.
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people age 16 and over while the Moderna vaccine has received approval for those 18 and over. Hong urged those who are receiving the vaccine to make sure they get the second dose, which he said makes the vaccination much more effective.
For the Pfizer vaccination, the second dose should be obtained three weeks after the first one; for the Moderna vaccine, four weeks later. “You need to get both doses to get the full impact of the vaccine,” he said.
Rattay said monoclonal antibodies – such as the treatment reportedly received by President Trump and other high-profile COVID-19 patients in recent months, are slowly becoming more commonly available. “Dozens” of people in Delaware are being treated with the antibodies, she said, adding that those are “dozens of people that would otherwise need hospitalization.”
A.J. Schall, director of Delaware’s Department of Emergency Management, addressed a question about delays in getting COVID-19 testing results back. He said those delays were simply because of the volume of people being tested. He said because the state’s testing company, Curative, has hired couriers to pick up tests from testing sites at the end of every day, the test kits are reaching labs within a few hours of them being turned in.
Carney ended his press conference by urging all Delawareans to go out on their porches at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 to join in a statewide “Ring the Bells” effort to honor health care workers.