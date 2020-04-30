Gov. John Carney on Thursday, April 30, issued the 14th modification of his State of Emergency declaration, providing additional protections for Delaware renters during the COVID-19 pandemic, and extending the application deadline for Delaware’s Senior School Property Tax Credit Program until June 1.
The changes to the tenant protections include a new subparagraph B.1.e.:
“e.1. No tenant subject to the holdover provisions of Section 5515(b), Title 25 of the Delaware Code shall be required to pay a sum that exceeds the monthly rental under the previous rental agreement, computed and pro-rated on a daily basis, for each day the tenant remains in possession for any period.
“2. No tenant subject to the holdover provisions of Section 5515(b) of Title 25 of the Delaware Code shall be liable for further losses incurred by the landlord except to the extent that the tenant would have been liable for those types of losses if they had been incurred under the previous rental agreement.”
“We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in hot spot areas along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex County,” said Carney. “Delawareans should stay home unless you need to go out for essential work or essential items. Wear a cloth face covering in public settings. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Continue to take this threat seriously and stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus. We’ll get through this by working together.”
Carney’s State of Emergency declaration has the full force and effect of law. Delaware’s stay-at-home order, and mandatory quarantine for out-of-state travelers, remain in place. Violations of the emergency declaration, or any of its modifications, constitute a criminal offense.
Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. Questions may also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. The Delaware Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit: de.gov/coronavirus.