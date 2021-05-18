Gov. John Carney on Tuesday, May 18, signed the 29th modification to the COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration, eliminating social-distancing requirements and removing Delaware’s mask mandate effective May 21.
Officials said Delawareans, visitors and Delaware businesses should follow the social-distancing and masking guidance for fully vaccinated individuals issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Unvaccinated Delawareans should continue to wear masks to reduce their risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, they said.
The modification takes effect at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 21.
The CDC guidance advises that fully vaccinated people can stop distancing and wearing masks in most places indoors and outdoors, except in certain crowded and congregate settings. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks in public settings and around those who live outside of their household, according to the CDC.
As per the CDC guidance, Carney’s order continues to require mask-wearing on public transit and planes, and in schools, healthcare facilities and congregate settings, such as prisons and homeless shelters. The order also continues to require mask-wearing in State-owned buildings and facilities, including Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) facilities, Delaware State Service Centers and the Carvel State Office Building.
Those who are not fully vaccinated, including children not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, should continue to wear masks when they’re around others outside their immediate household, according to CDC guidance. Any child under 2 must not wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation.
Unvaccinated Delawareans 12 or older are being urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves from infection and serious illness. Find a vaccination site at de.gov/getmyvaccine.
Review the guidance for fully vaccinated individuals from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html.
“Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection against this virus and can feel comfortable getting back to the things they loved to do before this pandemic,” said Carney. “For our neighbors who aren’t vaccinated, the message is clear. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection we have against the virus. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and those you love.”
As of Monday, May 17, Delaware providers had administered 844,384 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 51 percent of all Delawareans have received at least one shot.
Eligible people who are not yet vaccinated can find a vaccination location at de.gov/getmyvaccine.
Find out more about vaccine opportunities for 12- to 15-year-olds at de.gov/youthvaccine.