Beaches state wide will re-open at 5 p.m. on May 22 to Delaware residents and out-of-state residents who have been quarantined in Delaware for at least 14 days. The shoreline in Bethany Beach was empty on March 22, after Gov. John Carney closed all beaches statewide for all purposes except exercise and dog-walking. As of May 15, the Town of Bethany Beach will re-open its beach and boardwalk for walking and exercise only.