Gov. John Carney on Friday, June 19, signed the 22nd modification to his State of Emergency Order, permitting an expansion of youth sports activities and personal care services if safety guidelines are followed to prevent infection and community spread of COVID-19.
“We want Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the summer. But everyone should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still active in Delaware,” said Carney. “Our goal is to limit community spread of the virus to protect lives, and Delaware’s hard-fought progress against this disease. Please wear a face covering. Stay at least 6 feet away from others outside your household. Wash your hands frequently. This is a deadly disease — especially for our most vulnerable — and that’s the best way to reduce our risk. Stay vigilant.”
Effective at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, youth and adult recreational sports tournaments may resume — subject to the prior approval of a tournament-specific safety plan by the Division of Public Health (DPH). Tournament-specific plans must include a method to collect contact information for all players, staff, coaches, officials and spectators, as well as team rosters and game schedules, in order to track the spread of COVID-19 in the event of an outbreak.
Effective at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 22, personal care services businesses may expand to 60 percent of stated fire code capacity. Additional requirements for consumer-facing businesses are included in Delaware’s Phase 2 reopening plan.
