U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) announced this week that the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) is accepting applications from eligible Delaware organizations for Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act (CARES Act) supplemental funds. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance is intended to help economically distressed communities prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.
EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance investments will support a wide range of non-construction and construction activities, including revolving loan funds, in regions across the country experiencing severe economic dislocations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This recovery assistance funding will help to ease the financial strain on some of Delaware’s most distressed communities,” said Carper, who serves as the top Democrat on the Environment & Public Works Committee, which oversees the EDA. “In recent years, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how EDA investments have fostered economic growth in Delaware, enabling new research and development initiatives that create good-paying jobs. Now, as we work to recover from the financial impacts of this pandemic, the EDA is providing new funding that will support economic growth and job creation in our state.”
“EDA CARES Act Recovery funding can provide much needed support to Delaware’s towns and cities, and they can also be used to help our small businesses recover from COVID-19. From municipal governments to local organizations to the colleges and universities in our state, all eligible institutions should apply for this program that Congress funded in the CARES Act,” said Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I will continue to work with my colleagues to advance funding that reaches the people and communities most in need during this health and economic crisis.”
“As Delaware continues our efforts to recover economically from the impacts of the coronavirus, this EDA funding, authorized through the CARES Act, will be crucial for our communities,” said Blunt Rochester. “The entire delegation will continue our work in Congress to ensure that federal funding makes its way to those areas of our communities and economy that have been hardest hit by this pandemic.”
Examples of projects that EDA may fund through its CARES Act Recovery Assistance include economic recovery planning and preparing technical assistance strategies to address economic dislocations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, preparing or updating resiliency plans to respond to future pandemics, implementing entrepreneurial support programs to diversify economies, and constructing public works and facilities that will support economic recovery, including the deployment of broadband for purposes including supporting telehealth and remote learning for job skills.
Eligible applicants include:
- District organizations;
- Native American Indian tribes or a consortium of tribes;
- State, county, city or other political subdivisions of a state, including a special purpose unit of a state or local government engaged in economic or infrastructure development activities, or a consortium of political subdivisions;
- Institutions of higher education or a consortium of institutions of higher education; or
- Public or private non-profit organization or association acting in cooperation with officials of a political subdivision of a state.
For more information, visit the EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page at http://www.eda.gov/coronavirus/.