The Del‐Mar‐Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America has partnered with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield—Delaware to bring “Victory Gardens” to local families, in an effort to fight food insecurity and promote healthy lifestyles in these challenging times.
“We are enthusiastic about the Boy Scouts of America Del‐Mar‐Va Council’s modern day Victory Gardens project, as it not only helps those facing food insecurities due to the COVID‐19 pandemic, but also tackles social determinants of health in a way that will be long‐lasting and far‐reaching even after this challenging time has passed,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.
“We applaud their work to provide healthy, homegrown food options and helpful resources to our community.”
The partnership allows the Boy Scouts to offer gardening plots to families at Akridge Scout Reservation in Dover, Delaware, along with free online workshops to help families build their own gardens at home. Both the physical plots at camp and the online workshops are supported by master gardeners, Scouting volunteers and staff, starting today. Families can learn more at www.dmvc.org/victorygardens.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware has awarded the Del‐Mar‐Va Council Boy Scouts a $20,000 grant from BluePrints for the Community. BluePrints for the Community is a donor‐advised fund at the Delaware Community Foundation and has contributed more than $15 million to the community since its inception in 2007. It was established to serve Delawareans, with emphasis on, but not limited to, the needs of the uninsured and under-served, and to reduce health care disparities in minority population and address social determinants of health.
The Del‐Mar‐Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America serves more than 13,000 young people across the Delmarva Peninsula. For more about the Del‐Mar‐Va Council’s programs, visit www.dmvc.org.