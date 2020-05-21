Boy Scouts officials and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield representatives meet at Ackridge Scout Reserve in Dover, where the Scouts’ Victory Garden plots are being prepared as part of a partnership with the insurance company during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured, from left, are: Adreinne Wrona, Boy Scouts Del-Mar-Va Council Area 2 program director; Mike McGrath, director of education, Del-Mar-Va Council; Denée Crumrine, Highmark Delaware corporate communications manager; and Ray Teat, Del-Mar-Va Council director of special projects.