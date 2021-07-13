Ray Sander, Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) president, announced this week that the gardens will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic with the Sussex County Bookmobile vaccination partners Sussex County Libraries, Beebe Healthcare and Sussex County EMS, on Thursday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gardens are located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro
“We welcome all to get a vaccine shot and then visit our 37-acre gardens for free,” Sander said.
“We are so thankful for our community partners like the Delaware Botanic Gardens to be able to offer more Sussex Countians the COVID-19 vaccine that is saving lives during this pandemic,” said Kim Blanch, RN, community service manager for Beebe Healthcare’s Population Health.”
This is a walk-up clinic for those 12 or older.
“We will be providing both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian to receive the vaccine,” Blanch noted.
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed said, “This is our way to reach out to our community and team with health care partners to help make our Sussex County neighbors safe. We will show our appreciation to the people getting vaccinated and the members of the health clinic team by allowing them FREE admission to the gardens and a free Day Pass as a gift from DBG. The gardens are one of the safest outdoor experiences to enjoy nature’s beauty this summer.”
The gardens are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guided tours are also available. Reservations are recommended — go to delawaregardens.org/hours-admission.