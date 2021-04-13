It was Day 1 of the Sussex County Bookmobile serving as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination center, and one of their first destinations was Frankford Town Park. Books still lined the shelves on April 13 and were on offer to those who wanted them, but nurses were stationed at either end of the bus to help the general public receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone was welcome to get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. Organizers of the collaborative effort aim to provide the shots to vulnerable communities who can’t access the traditional vaccination sites easily.
“We’re bringing the vaccine to them, [with a] low barrier, low-tech approach,” said Kim Blanch, nurse community service manager in Beebe Healthcare’s Population Health department.
On Tuesday, they partnered with the Rev. Griffin at Antioch AME Church. Frankford Town Park is located downtown, which is within walking or biking distance from several churches and three schools.
The Bookmobile-based effort launched that morning at Georgetown’s Ace Peer Resource Center, with a focus on people experiencing homelessness (some clients even received bus tickets to make the round trip). The two-hour events were not widely advertised because it was a soft launch. The Frankford event was accepting both reservations and walk-ins, unless supplies ran out.
The experience is simple: fill out a paper document, answer a few questions about allergies, get the shot, wait for 15 minutes (to ensure no adverse reactions) and get an official vaccination card.
“That’s it! Easy peasy!” said nurse Laura Lecompte. She advised people not to laminate their vaccination cards, just in case there is booster shot in future. Medical staff need to be able to access the card.
The Bookmobile will return to Frankford in three weeks, so anyone receiving a first shot on Tuesday is also guaranteed their second shot. (The Pfizer vaccine, which was distributed through the Bookmobile on Tuesday, requires two shots for full effectiveness, as does the Moderna vaccine.)
"May the Fourth be with you," quipped Sussex County EMS Director Robert Murray to vaccine recipients in Frankford on Tuesday afternoon, reminding them of their upcoming second-shot appointments with a "Star Wars" reference.
Other mobile vaccination events are expected in Dagsboro, Selbyville, Ocean View and other towns.
The Bookmobile’s foray into public health is a partnership between Beebe Healthcare, Sussex County Department of Libraries and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). And library staff didn’t just hand the keys to the medical team. They’ll be at every event, giving away free books and DVDs for people to keep.
The First State Community Action Agency was on hand giving out masks, sanitizer and information on why folks need to still wear a mask even after being vaccinated. FSCAA also provides food, rental and utility assistance, including the summer cooling assistance program, and handed out information for anyone needing an air conditioner.
Before leaving, guests could also learn hands-on CPR from the Sussex County paramedics. At future events, in addition to providing medical support, the medics will also give tutorials on use of naloxone opioid overdose-reversing kits.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination will help prevent recipients from getting severely ill or dying from this coronavirus. It may also help protect others, although health officials encourage people to continue wearing masks and socially distancing because a vaccinated person could still potentially carry and transfer COVID to other people.
In Delaware, vaccines are free and available at a variety of public events, medical offices, drug stores and more. Online resources include vaccine websites for Delaware (https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine) and Beebe Healthcare (www.beebehealthcare.org/covid-19-vaccine).