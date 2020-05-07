For the Allen family, their annual vacation in Bethany Beach begins with the traditional dinner at Grotto Pizza, followed by Chris Allen joining his and his wife’s teenage sons, Chase, 17, and Cole, 13, for frozen custard from Kohr Brothers.
“They love that. They love to go to Rehoboth, to play games in the big arcades,” said his wife, Alison Allen, 47, of Ashburn, Va.
Time on the beach and in shops with her husband, sons and widowed mother, Linda Rollman, is an annual highlight for the family, so it saddens Allen that they might not get to enjoy it this year, due to closures and restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are still hopeful. We’re not canceling yet, but what is happening with the coronavirus is heartbreaking. It’s very heartbreaking. We might have to rewrite our story about Bethany, but I’m trying to be optimistic,” Allen said.
“My dad’s parents took him to Rehoboth when he was growing up, then they transitioned to Bethany Beach, so it’s been four generations. This year, we found a house within walking distance from the beach. It’s a great little house a block and a half away. We did put a deposit on it, because you have to pick your house in the fall the previous year,” she said.
“We usually come in mid-July, because it’s nice and warm. It’s our favorite time of year. Most of the time we come for a full week,” she said.
Among Bethany Beach’s charms is it offers vacationers the opportunity to stroll through town and pursue individual interests. Friends who Allen attended Salisbury University with, who are in the area, travel to Bethany to visit her and her husband and spend time with their boys.
“I’ve been going to Bethany 45 years, since age 2. I missed one year, I think, when I was in high school,” she said.
Since her father died, Allen’s mother has joined her and her family. For the past 10 years, they have rented a house a mile or so inland, but they decided to stay on the boardwalk this year. If that’s not possible, they’ll consider visiting for a weekend after summer ends.
“We’re not saying we’re not coming. We’re definitely following the governors of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, following their guidance,” she said.
“It’s not just for me. It’s something the family does together. We look forward to it all year, especially with Chase being a year away from graduation. I don’t know where he’ll move to and end up.
“My mom has been alone during this pandemic. You want to have something to look forward to. That’s the hard part, that there is no timeframe,” she said.
“It’s such a part of us. We look forward to it all year. The boys are old enough to walk around on their own now. We’ve adjusted our entire lives. Bethany is the one thing I’m just going to say, ‘Maybe.’”