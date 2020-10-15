Due to the rise in cases and hospitalizations, Beebe Healthcare announced on Wednesday, Oct .14, it has reinstituted stricter visiting policies at all of its care locations.
Patients admitted to the main hospital at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes campus will no longer be permitted one well visitor, for the safety of patients and caregivers. Nursing staff will continue to assist patients with electronic visits via tablets or telephone. Exceptions will continue to be made for patients who are receiving end-of-life care.
Emergency department, same-day surgery and outpatient cardiac catheterization are permitted one well visitor in that area of the hospital for the duration of their visit. Restrooms and vending machines are located nearby, and the visitor must remain in the waiting area or with the patient — wearing a mask at all times.
Appointments are still required for all imaging and lab tests at any Beebe Healthcare location, including the Lewes campus.
No visitors are allowed for patients coming for lab or imaging appointments unless the patient having the appointment requires an essential support person (i.e. someone to assist with mobility). In that case, one well visitor is permitted, as space allows, to accompany a patient during their lab or diagnostic imaging procedure.
All visitors must be 18 or older.
“Beebe Healthcare’s goal is to provide a patient-centered environment,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Part of this ideal is enabling our patients to connect with and be supported by their loved ones, while maintaining a focus on the safety of everyone at each Beebe care site. This dual focus is especially challenging during the global COVID-19 pandemic, where we do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.
“Beebe is a safe place to come for care, in part due to the strict safety measures we’ve put into place. Please know that your care and safety are always our top priority. Thank you for the privilege of caring for you and your family.”
For additional visitor policy details for other locations, including Beebe’s two cancer centers and Beebe Medical Group, visit beebehealthcare.org/covid-19-resource-center.
Screening and masking requirements remain in place
Beebe representatives emphasized that all patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. With the exception of emergency-department patients, people who screen positive for COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the hospital, for the safety of patients and caregivers.
All patients and visitors are required to wear a mask made of at least two layers that covers both the mouth and nose. The mask must remain on for the duration of the visit. Gaiters, bandanas, masks with valves, scarves and other non-mask face coverings are not permitted inside a Beebe Healthcare facility.