Beebe Healthcare has made visitation policy updates to the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as of Friday, April 29.
In-patients may have one well visitor per day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. This visitor may not change throughout the day.
As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19, except for special circumstances. Additional considerations are made for labor-and-delivery, surgery patients and end-of-life patients.
All visitors continue to be required to wear a surgical mask during their entire visit, to include when sitting with a patient in their room. Visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them. The policy includes the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus and Tunnell Cancer Center.
“While we know that families are part of the healing process, we must also remain vigilant in order to keep our patients, visitors and team members safe,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Therefore, we have reinstated stricter visitor policies and continue to reinforce our masking requirement, meaning that masks must be worn by visitors at all times. We thank you for your continued understanding.”