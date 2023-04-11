Beginning 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, all Beebe Healthcare campuses and Beebe Medical Group offices will become mask optional for patients, visitors and team members, with a few exceptions based on infection-prevention safety.
Beebe representatives said they thoughtfully made this decision with federal and state guidance in mind, in addition to examples of other healthcare systems nationally and locally moving toward similar procedures.
“The change to optional masking reflects the end of Beebe’s respiratory season, and current conditions at this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic involving low spread, immunity, and wide access to testing and treatments,” said Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, vice president and chief population health officer at Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe leadership will continue to monitor the situation to determine whether team members, medical staff or others will need to wear masks again for the safety of our team and community.”
Those considerations include examples such as a rise in respiratory illness and hospitalizations in the area, CDC change in guidelines, or to meet compliance with OSHA, CMS and State of Delaware guidelines.
Patients and visitors who show signs of respiratory illness will be required to wear a mask, and one will be provided. In some circumstances, visitors may not be permitted if they are unwell.
“We want our patients, visitors and our team members to feel comfortable if they continue to choose to wear a mask, because it is an effective tool. Some might be at high risk for respiratory illness, and others might just feel more comfortable wearing one in public,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Your experience and safety are our priority. Please ask a Beebe team member or care staff to wear a mask around you if you feel it is needed.”
For more information on masking and visitation, visit beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/visitor-information.