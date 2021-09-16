Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 town hall-style event on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, and Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe’s COVID-19 Response medical director, will share updates about the latest in cases and hospitalizations, and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
To watch, log into Facebook and go to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. Live ASL interpretation and live captioning will be available.
Community members can submit a question for consideration during the event, via email to beebehealthcareevents@beebehealthcare.org no later than Monday, Sept. 20.
Those who do not have access to Facebook may also watch or listen to the presentation in these additional ways:
- Using a laptop or desktop computer, visit https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/hcrzxzjp.
- Using a tablet or smartphone, visit https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/hcrzxzjp.
- Download the Bluejeans app and enter event ID hcrzxzjp.
People can also join by phone by calling one of two phone numbers, then entering the participant PIN, followed by # to confirm: (415) 466-7000, PIN 9612919 #; or (760) 699-0393, PIN 7922605798 #.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.