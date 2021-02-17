Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Drs. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, and Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe’s COVID-19 response medical director, will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
To watch, people can simply log into Facebook and go to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.
Those who do not have access to Facebook may also watch or listen to the presentation via:
- Laptop or desktop — https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/decedvxq;
- Mobile — visit https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/decedvxq; download the app if they don’t have it already; enter event ID: decedvxq; or
- By phone — call (415) 466-7000, PIN 3207453#; or (760) 699-0393, PIN 5825787660#.
Live ASL interpretation and live captioning will be available.