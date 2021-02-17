Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 Town Hall on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Drs. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, and Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe’s COVID-19 response medical director, will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

To watch, people can simply log into Facebook and go to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.

Those who do not have access to Facebook may also watch or listen to the presentation via:

Live ASL interpretation and live captioning will be available.