Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, and Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe’s COVID-19 Response medical director, will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pre-submitted questions will be answered during the town hall, and similar questions will be grouped together. All questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine should be sent to Beebehealthcareevents@beebehealthcare.org by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15. People are ask to only submit one question so that Tam and Chasanov may answer as many as possible during the town hall.
To watch, log into Facebook and go to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. Those who do not have access to Facebook may also watch or listen to the presentation in these additional ways:
• Visit https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/bxfhvjgs on a laptop or desktop;
• On a mobile device, visit https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/bxfhvjgs, download the Blue Jeans app if it’s not already installed, and enter event ID bxfhvjgs;
• Join by phone, by calling (415) 466-7000, PIN 1547648 #, or (760) 699-0393, PIN 9769269900 #.
There is not a function to ask a question during the event if joining via Blue Jeans. For more information about COVID-19, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/column/covid-19-resource-center.