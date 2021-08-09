Beebe South Campus (copy)

Beebe Healthcare will host a COVID-19 virtual town hall via Facebook on Aug. 10, offering updates on the delta variant of the virus and more.

 Coastal Point • Tyler Valliant

Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 Town Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, and Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, infectious disease physician, VP, chief officer of population heath, value-based care, physician-in-chief for Beebe, will share updates about the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, including the delta variant and how people can continue to stay safe and healthy.

In addition to latest COVID-19 updates, Tam will touch on what’s new at Beebe as the health system grows to meet the needs of Sussex County.

To watch, people can log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. Those who do not have access to Facebook may also watch or listen to the presentation in these additional ways:

