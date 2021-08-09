Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 Town Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, and Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, infectious disease physician, VP, chief officer of population heath, value-based care, physician-in-chief for Beebe, will share updates about the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, including the delta variant and how people can continue to stay safe and healthy.
In addition to latest COVID-19 updates, Tam will touch on what’s new at Beebe as the health system grows to meet the needs of Sussex County.
To watch, people can log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. Those who do not have access to Facebook may also watch or listen to the presentation in these additional ways:
- Laptop or desktop computer — visit https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/xfsjgecb;
- Tablet (i.e., iPad) or smartphone — visit https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/xfsjgecb;
- Download the Bluejeans app and enter event ID xfsjgecb;
- Phone — Dial one of two numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm, at (415) 466-7000, PIN 8231829#; or (760) 699-0393, PIN 3894881609#.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.