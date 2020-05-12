Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a one-hour COVID-19 virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.
Community members will hear from Beebe Healthcare President & CEO Dr. David Tam and other Beebe representatives for a virtual town hall on COVID-19. The panel will give updates and answer some pre-submitted questions. Those wishing to ask a question were asked to submit it by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, and to limit questions to one per person so that others’ questions may also be considered.
People can watch the virtual town hall live on Beebe’s Facebook page, or dial one of the following numbers (enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm):
- Primary line — (415) 466-7000, PIN 3329845 #
- Secondary line — (760) 699-0393, PIN: 3816759748 #.
“We regret that we may not be able to answer all questions submitted. Beebe asks that participants refrain from asking personal advice or sharing personal health information via the email or during the Facebook live session. Beebe will try and address as many questions as we can.”
Submit questions via email to BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org.
To watch, simply log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video. If closed captioning does not stream live, Beebe will upload a video with closed captions as soon as possible after the live stream.
For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.