Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 town hall-style event on Monday, Nov. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Dr. David A. Tam, MD, president and CEO, and Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe’s COVID-19 response medical director, will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and general information about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.
To watch, people can simply log into Facebook and go to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.
Those who do not have access to Facebook may listen to the presentation by calling (415) 466-7000, PIN: 3530981 #, or (760) 699-0393, PIN: 8657924697 #.
For more information about COVID-19, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/column/covid-19-resource-center.