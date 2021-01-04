Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 Town Hall on Friday, Jan. 8, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, and Dr. Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe’s COVID-19 response medical director, will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pre-submitted questions will be answered during the town hall, and similar questions will be grouped together. All questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine should be sent to BeebehealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org by noon on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and people are being asked to only submit one question so that Tam and Chasanov may answer as many as possible during the town hall.
To watch, simply log into Facebook and go to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. Those who do not have access to Facebook may also watch or listen to the presentation in additional ways:
• Join by clicking this link on a laptop or desktop: https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/pzyskxcs.
• On a mobile device, open this link: https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/pzyskxcs; download the app if you don’t have it already; enter event ID pzyskxcs.
• You can also join by phone by calling (415) 466-7000, PIN 3798650 #, or (760) 699-0393, PIN 8635993649 #.
There is no function to ask a question during the event if joining via Blue Jeans.
For more information about COVID-19, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/column/covid-19-resource-center.