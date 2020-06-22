Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 town hall on Monday, June 29, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Beebe President & CEO Dr. David A. Tam and others will share updates on Beebe’s COVID-19 Recovery phase. Pre-submitted questions will be answered during the update. People can send a question by 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, to BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org. Questions should be limited to one per person. Beebe representatives said they will try to answer as many questions as possible.
To watch, simply log into Facebook and go to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.
Those who do not have access to Facebook may listen to the presentation by calling (415) 466-7000, PIN: 2409040 #; or (760) 699-0393, PIN: 9253420931 #.
Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video. Beebe will upload a video with closed captions as soon as possible after the live stream.
For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.