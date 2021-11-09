Beebe Healthcare will host two pediatric vaccination events, on Nov. 13 in Millsboro and Nov. 20 in Lewes. The age range for the events is 5 to 11. Beebe will be using the Pfizer vaccine that received emergency use authorization for children ages 5-11, which is a third of the adult dose.
Subsequent second-dose events will be held 21 days after these events, at the same location.
Scheduling an appointment is highly suggested and can be done by parents or guardians online at https://consumer.scheduling.athena.io/?practitionerId=6835-462.
The Nov. 13 event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 232 Mitchell Street, Suite 101, Millsboro. The office is located off of Route 113.
The Nov. 20 event will also run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 33663 Bayview Medical Drive, Unit 3, Lewes. That office is located off of Savannah Road.
While Beebe also offers online scheduling for adult doses of Pfizer (ages 12 or older), pediatric doses will only be offered at these events at this time.
What if this day does not work for me?
There are many options for parents who cannot make these dates. The Delaware Division of Public Health has multiple standing vaccine sites throughout Delaware. A local pharmacist or the child’s pediatrician may also have the pediatric vaccine, although supplies may be limited.
When was the pediatric dose approved, and how do we know it is safe?
On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The CDC’s recommendations followed the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s approval to expand the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to allow for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children in that age group.
Several studies were conducted on 5,000 children ages 5-11. The vaccine was determined to be safe; no severe vaccine-related side effects were reported. Additionally, there were no reports of myocarditis or anaphylaxis.
The vaccine was found to be 90 percent effective against developing symptomatic COVID-19.
What about side effects?
Side effects reported were similar or fewer thank those experienced by adults.
Side effects could include sore arms, fatigue, headaches, muscle pain, chills, and low-grade fevers lasting a day or two.
Reducing potential side effects was one reason the dosage was lowered for those ages 5-11.