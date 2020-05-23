Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a virtual Town Hall regarding COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.
The focus will be on Beebe Healthcare’s recovery phase and the reactivation of elective surgeries, procedures, and other types of visits.
The panel will include Beebe’s president and CEO, Dr. David Tam, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Physician Dr. Bill Chasanov and other Beebe Healthcare physicians. They will answer the public's pre-submitted questions and discuss different areas of Beebe and the measures in place to ensure the safety of patients and team members.
People should email one question apiece by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, to BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org. The doctors will try to answer as many questions as possible.
To watch, visit https://www.facebook.com/BeebeHealthcare. People do not need to have a Facebook account to view the video. People will also have an option to telephone and listen (details will be announced closer to the event).
Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video. If closed captioning does not stream live during the broadcast, Beebe will upload a video with closed captions as soon as possible after the event.
For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.