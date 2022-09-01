As additional booster shots to protect against the coronavirus are being scheduled, there is new concern and confusion about whether people should get a flu shot at the same time, and whether vaccinations are needed to prevent monkeypox and even polio.
Sewage samples in New York City contained the presence of the poliovirus, it was reported last month.
Experts at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) stated on the agency’s website that experts are “aware of a case of polio in an unvaccinated individual from Rockland County, N.Y., and … consulting with the New York State Department of Health on their investigation.”
“Public health experts are working to understand how and where the individual was infected and provide protective measures, such as vaccination services to the community to prevent the spread of polio to under- and unvaccinated individuals.
“There is no cure for polio, but it is preventable through safe and effective vaccination,” the website states.
But Dr. William Chasanov, chief population-health officer and physician-in-chief at Beebe Heatlhcare, told the Coastal Point this week that most adults who received a full polio vaccine series as a child “do not need to get a polio vaccine booster.”
“If the polio series has been completed, it is approximately 99 percent effective from contracting polio if exposed to the virus.”
But there are certain individuals who should consider receiving a booster dose of polio vaccine, he said.
They are those who have been:
• Traveling to a country where there is higher risk of getting polio due to greater exposure.
• Working in a healthcare setting, including a laboratory where specimens may contain the polio virus.
• Healthcare workers who may be treating patients who have been in close contact with someone who is infected with the polio virus.
Concerning monkeypox, Chasanov said that, although the incidence continues to increase, the risk of contracting the disease remains low.
“Per the Delaware Division of Public Health, the hMPX vaccine is still recommended for those who have been identified as a contact of someone with monkeypox, those who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks was diagnosed with monkeypox and those who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox,” Chasanov said.
Booster shots to protect against COVID-19 continue to be recommended for everyone eligible and can be received at the same time as the annual flu shot, he said.
“Yes, if the opportunity arises to receive them … at the same time, that is OK. Do not miss the opportunity to receive these vaccines to keep you and your loved-ones safe,” he said.
Chasanov urged everyone who is eligible to get a flu shot and said Beebe Healthcare will host community flu-shot events throughout Sussex County.
“It is generally recommended that the flu vaccine be provided by the end of October to protect from the flu season,” he said.
Wearing masks is still recommended for those at higher risk for contracting moderate to severe COVID-19 and should be worn around groups of people “where the risk of contracting COVID is likely to be higher,” he said.