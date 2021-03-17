State officials announced on Tuesday major changes to the Delaware COVID-19 vaccination program that significantly increases vaccine eligibility for a wider range of ages and those with health risks, and Beebe Healthcare offered related information for those seeking vaccination.
Beebe Healthcare and the State have worked side-by-side during the pandemic to ensure Sussex Countians have fast and fair access to testing and now to the vaccine, they said.
“We want this next process to be as efficient as possible to continue vaccinating our community members and our workers here in Sussex County,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “We know the vaccine rollout has been significantly delayed due to supply, but all signs point toward an increased and steady vaccine allotment that allows healthcare systems like Beebe to rapidly reach those on our waiting list.”
Beebe and other hospitals have been directed by the Division of Public Health and the State to focus vaccinations on those who are 16 or older with high- and moderate-risk medical conditions.
Beebe will use its established waiting list to schedule vaccine appointments for those who meet those criteria, representatives said, adding that communication has begun to those already on the waiting list.
Anyone may sign up for Beebe’s waiting list. People signing up are being urged to be sure to fill out the proper information to self-identify with the underlying health conditions.
Additionally, non-paid caregivers of Delawareans with high- and moderate-risk medical conditions may also qualify for vaccination through medical providers such as Beebe.
To sign up:
- Visit www.beebehealthcare.org/covid-19-vaccine and
- Click “Get on a vaccine waiting list” and then
- Click “Sign up for Beebe’s COVID-19 vaccine wait list”
- Fill out the form and click submit.
People may also register for Beebe’s waiting list by calling (302) 645-3200.
Those signing up on the list will receive a welcome email and then, when supply is available, they will be contacted using that same email address to make an appointment. People signing up for the waiting list are being urged to check their email spam folders regularly.
Those who feel they qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine but do not meet the high- or moderate-risk criteria may find that a vaccination opportunity is available through their employer, the State or pharmacy program.
Visit the Division of Public Health’s recently updated timeline page for more information: coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/vaccination-timeline/#high-medium-risk.
Under the revised eligibility guidelines, qualifying high-risk medical conditions include:
- cancer
- chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- diabetes mellitus
- down syndrome
- serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- immunocompromised state (weak immune system) from solid organ transplant
- obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m or higher)
- sickle cell disease
- current or former cigarette smoker
- intellectual or developmental disability
- severe and persistent mental/behavioral health condition
- pregnancy.
Moderate-risk medical conditions on the qualifying list include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues).
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.