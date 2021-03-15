On Friday, March 12, Beebe Healthcare updated its visitor restrictions to allow inpatients at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus to have one well visitor per day between 2 and 6 p.m., for a total of one hour of visitation.
That includes patients at the Lewes and South Coastal emergency departments and Beebe Medical Group offices.
Patients being discharged from the hospital are allowed one well visitor 30 minutes prior to discharge to help with care instructions.
No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19, except for special circumstances.
“With our COVID-19 inpatient numbers continuing to move in a positive direction and vaccine supply continuing to improve, we feel that it is now safe for healthy community members to visit their loved ones at Beebe care locations,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare.
“Beebe has strict infection-prevention policies in place to create a safe environment for patients and visitors. We ask for your continued support and understanding in adherence to the guidelines as we all work together to keep our community safe.”
At the Lewes campus, visitors should utilize the main entrance near the parking garage, which is still accessible during renovations. Additionally, valet is available and highly recommended at that entrance from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Visitors are being asked to remain with the patient to limit movement throughout the hospital. Visitors may also be asked to leave if the care team deems it necessary for any clinical reasons. Clergy and pastoral visitors do not count toward the patient’s visitor quota.
Team Beebe continues to assist patients with video conferencing and phone calls so that patients can connect with family members and others. Additional considerations are made for labor-and-delivery, surgery patients, pediatrics and end-of-life patients.
Face coverings remain required at all Beebe care sites and must meet certain requirements based recent research, medical studies and the latest guidance from the CDC.
Here are some other things to expect when coming to a Beebe care location:
- Everyone must wear a mask or face covering;
- You can expect to be asked COVID-19 screening questions, such as whether you have been sick or been around others who might be sick;
- You can expect to have your temperature taken;
- You can expect to see Plexiglas dividers at some stations and visual cues on the floor to encourage physical distancing;
- You may be asked to call when you arrive, or complete registration in your car; and
- Continued limitations of the number of visitors are still in place.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.