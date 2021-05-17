As of Friday, May 14, Beebe Healthcare has updated its visitor restrictions to allow inpatients to have one well visitor between 1 and 9 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus in Lewes.
That includes patients at the Lewes and South Coastal emergency departments, and Beebe Medical Group offices.
Patients being discharged at times other than Beebe’s new visiting hours are allowed one well visitor 30 minutes prior to discharge to help with patient-care instructions.
No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19 except for special circumstances. Additional considerations are made for labor-and-delivery, surgery patients, pediatrics and end-of-life patients.
“With vaccine available throughout Sussex County and our COVID-19 inpatient numbers continuing to stay low, we welcome healthy community members to visit their loved ones at Beebe care locations,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe has strict infection prevention policies in place to create a safe environment for patients and visitors. Thank you for your continued support.”
At the Lewes campus, visitors should utilize the main entrance near the parking garage, which is still accessible during renovations. Additionally, valet parking is available and highly recommended at that entrance from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Visitors are being asked to remain with the patient to limit movement throughout the hospital. Visitors may also be asked to leave if the care team deems necessary for any clinical reasons. Clergy and pastoral visitors do not count toward the patient’s visitor quota.
Face coverings remain required at all Beebe care sites and must meet certain requirements based recent research, medical studies and the latest guidance from the CDC.
Here are some other things to expect when coming to a Beebe care location:
- Everyone must wear a mask or face covering;
- You can expect to be asked COVID-19 screening questions, such as whether you have been sick or been around others who might be sick;
- You can expect to have your temperature taken;
- You can expect to see Plexiglas dividers at some stations and visual cues on the floor to encourage physical distancing;
- You may be asked to call when you arrive, or complete registration in your car; and
- Continued limitations of the number of visitors are still in place.
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.