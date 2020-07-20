Beebe Healthcare this week updated its visitor restrictions, which were put in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some patients who are not COVID-19-positive or being tested for COVID-19 are now being permitted one healthy visitor. Beebe locations throughout Sussex County continue to require face coverings at all care sites.
“Beebe has thoughtfully made these choices,” representatives said. “Evidence-based guidance from the CDC and Delaware Division of Public Health show that wearing a face covering and physical distancing can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
While most visitor restrictions remain in effect, patients who arrive at Beebe’s emergency departments at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and at the South Coastal Health Campus may now have one well visitor. This does not apply if the patient is COVID-19 positive or coming for COVID-19 testing.
The visitor may not leave the emergency department or swap with another visitor. Additionally, if the patient is admitted, the visitor may not join the patient in the inpatient area unless the patient is a pediatric patient.
Special circumstances do allow for visitation at the hospital or at a Beebe Medical Group location. If there are additional questions, patients should contact their provider prior to their visit.
One healthy visitor is permitted for:
• Pediatric patients (a second visitor is allowed in the OR waiting room as well);
• Patients on comfort care;
• Specialty physician outpatient visits;
• Labor and delivery; and
• Patients undergoing procedure or surgical procedure, including urgent or emergent surgery.
Limiting visitors and the amount of people in waiting rooms also helps provide a safe, physically-distanced area for patients at Beebe locations, representatives said.
“We’re grateful that you chose Beebe to be your care provider. It is a privilege we take very seriously,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “We understand the comfort of having a loved one or friend with you during a lab or imaging appointment, or accompanying you to the hospital or physician visit, but for the safety of all, it is vital that we follow these guidelines until it is safe for Beebe Healthcare to ease restrictions.
“All should be wearing a face covering to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 to one another. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.”
Why these measures are important
On June 1, Beebe began its recovery phase with the reactivation of elective procedures, and scheduled lab and imaging appointments.
Within its recovery phases, adhering to the advice from the state and CDC is one of their main objectives to provide a safe place to receive care so that a second resurgence of the virus does not occur, and Sussex’s beaches and economy can flourish in the new normal this summer, representatives said.
What to expect
Part of the new normal and Beebe’s recovery phase is that all outpatient services, such as lab and imaging, require an appointment. That allows Beebe to maintain physical distancing in common areas, which sometimes will include car-based registration and waiting at some locations. A physician order is required to make an appointment.
With an order, patients can call (302) 645-3278 to schedule a lab or imaging appointment. With an order, patients can call (302) 645-3933 to schedule a physical rehabilitation appointment.
Here are some other things to expect when coming to a Beebe care location:
• Everyone should wear a mask or face covering;
• You can expect to be asked COVID-19 screening questions, such as whether you have been sick or been around others who might be sick;
• You can expect to have your temperature taken;
• You can expect to see Plexiglas dividers at some stations and visual cues on the floor to encourage physical distancing;
• You may be asked to call when you arrive, or complete registration in your car.
Continued visitor restrictions are in place. For patients who are coming in for a procedure where they will be under anesthesia, the person driving them will remain in the waiting area. Beebe continues its no-visitor policy for those who are admitted to the hospital, except in the cases mentioned above. The surgery team will inform the patient of what to expect in their specific situation.
“We have thoughtfully added additional evidence-based safety measures at our locations, including Plexiglas at registration desks and visual cues as a reminder of physical distancing,” said Tam. “We still need the community to work together by adhering to the requirements for face coverings and our visitor policy during this new normal. Together, we can continue to slow this pandemic and continue recovery as a community.”