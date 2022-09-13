Beebe Healthcare has made visitation policy updates for its Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as of Monday, Sept. 12.
Inpatients may now have well visitors throughout their stay. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers present around the clock.
Oncology patients may have one well support person accompany them for all appointments and treatments at the Tunnell Cancer Center and/or South Coastal Cancer Center.
As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19, except for special circumstances. Additional considerations are made for labor-and-delivery, surgery patients and end-of-life patients.
“As a patient-centered organization, we are pleased to continue to offer more opportunities for our patients to have the support of their loved ones,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “We know that support from family and friends is an important part of the recovery process, especially during a cancer journey, and therefore it’s our obligation to provide to our patients these opportunities in a safe manner.”
All visitors continue to be required to wear a surgical mask during their entire visit, including when sitting with a patient in their room. Visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them. That includes at the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus, the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Tunnell Cancer Center.