Beebe Healthcare made visitation updates at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as of Friday, June 17.
Inpatients may have one well visitor at a time between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The visitor may rotate throughout the day.
“With a family-focused holiday like Father’s Day approaching, we’re so glad to welcome more family and friends into our facility to help their loved ones recover,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Families are part of the healing process. We’re also thrilled to continue offering Hospital at Home for patients who meet the criteria as well.”
As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19, except for special circumstances. Additional considerations are made for labor-and-delivery, surgery patients and end-of-life patients.
All visitors continue to be required to wear a surgical mask during their entire visit, to include when sitting with a patient in their room. Visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them. That includes at the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus, the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Tunnell Cancer Center.
