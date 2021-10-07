This week, Beebe Healthcare resumed elective surgical procedures requiring an overnight stay in the hospital.
“At the present time, the volume of hospitalized COVID patients has decreased to a level that allows Beebe leadership to make this decision,” representatives said. “Beebe will continually monitor this fluid surge, making determinations as needed based on COVID hospitalization volume.”
Beebe continues to strongly urge everyone to get vaccinated.
“The COVID vaccine is free and readily available through the state and data shows it is safe and effective in preventing serious illness and death. Getting vaccinated is the most important thing the public can do to protect themselves and others.”
Beebe Healthcare has kept its care sites open to ensure that anyone who wants to get a vaccine, third dose, booster or a test can easily do so at primary-care provider offices, walk-in clinics and specific temporary clinics throughout the county. Visit beebehealthcare.org and click the green bar at the top of the page for more information.
“This continues to be a very challenging time, although we are encouraged and hopeful that this downward trend in COVID hospitalizations will continue,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe leadership remains committed to the healthcare needs of the community and to supporting Team Beebe needs as we move through this pandemic. Thanks for your continued support of Beebe and the hard-working team that makes this possible.”
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.