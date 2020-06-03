Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with the Governor’s Office, Division of Public Health, and other healthcare agencies, will host a free COVID-19 testing event in Millsboro on Saturday, June 6.
Car-based testing will occur beginning at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. at Millsboro Middle School on 302 E. State Street, Millsboro. Millsboro police and Beebe security will be on-hand to direct traffic. The testing line may be closed prior to 3 p.m., so those planning to attend are being advised to plan accordingly.
People coming for these rounds of free testing do not need an appointment or a doctor’s order. Both symptomatic and asymptomatic people will be offered testing and education.
Only swab tests will be offered during this car-based event — not rapid antibody tests. The swab test only determines if a patient is actively infected after the test is run in a lab. Swab test results will be communicated in four to six days after processing in a lab.
Pre-registration will be offered and is recommend for expedited testing. Patients may pre-register by printing and bringing this form to the site: https://www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/screening-testing-treatment-beebe.
Earlier during the pandemic and push to test more people in Sussex County, Beebe’s testing site in Georgetown was the first to launch under the governor’s and DPH’s plan. A total of six events were held.
Beebe is collaborating with the state Division of Public Health, La Red Health Center, Westside Family Healthcare, First State Community Action Agency, La Esperanza, Nemours Pediatrics, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Georgetown and the Millsboro Police Department.
Those who need face-to-face care can be seen at Beebe’s COVID Positive Care Center, located at the Georgetown Walk-In, with appointments being made by calling (302) 645-3200.