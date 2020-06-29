Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with the Delaware Restaurant Association, is hosting a free car-based COVID-19 testing event on Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rehoboth Elementary School. The event is primarily for those who work in restaurants, but the public is also welcome, they said. Pre-registration is required for the event.
People can pre-register by completing a form and bringing it to the event. The form can be found online at https://www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/screening-testing-treatment-beebe.
“We initially reached out to Beebe to set up some testing sites for employees of restaurants in our community,” said Carrie Leishman, president and CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association. “But we decided to also open it to the public because we also care about our patrons. We are committed to maintaining a healthy restaurant workforce and contributing to a healthy community.”
The restaurant industry testing event planned for Tuesday at Touch of Italy in Rehoboth was canceled in order to provide a larger space because of the demand for testing.
“We understand the fear and anxiety that people have,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “That’s why we continue our focus on helping as many people and organizations as we can when it comes to raising awareness, and opening access to screening, testing and care for COVID-19. As Sussex County’s healthcare system for over 100 years, we are committed to taking care of our community.”
The state of Delaware has seen an uptick in cases in the past couple of weeks, and everyone is being reminded to practice some simple measures to keep themselves, their family and their neighbors safe: wash your hands frequently and properly, wear a face covering when you are around other people not part of your household, and practice physical distancing, which is maintaining a distance of 6 feet between you and another person.