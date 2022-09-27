In addition to the new guidelines that went into effect on Monday, Sept. 12, Beebe Healthcare made visitation policy adjustments late last week for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation. Those patients may have one healthy visitor per day.
Visitors to COVID-19 patients must be 18 or older, which is consistent with visitation throughout the hospital. Personal protective equipment must be worn in and out of the rooms, as well as having visitors practice hand hygiene frequently. Visitors should stay in the patient room as much as possible during the visit and should avoid general public areas, such as cafeterias, waiting rooms, etc.
The nursing care team will be able to assist with these tasks and guidelines.
Beebe’s other visitor policy changes last week included that inpatients may have well visitors throughout their stay. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers around the clock.
Oncology patients may have one well support person accompany them for all appointments and treatments at the Tunnell Cancer Center and/or South Coastal Cancer Center.
Additional considerations are made for labor-and-delivery, surgery patients and end-of-life patients.
“As a patient-centered organization, we are pleased to continue to offer more opportunities for our patients to have the support of their loved ones,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “We know that support from family and friends is an important part of the recovery process, especially during a cancer journey, and therefore it’s our obligation to provide to our patients these opportunities in a safe manner.”
All visitors continue to be required to wear a surgical mask during their entire visit to include when sitting with a patient in their room. Visitors who do not have one upon check-in will have one provided to them. That includes the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Health Campus, the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Tunnell Cancer Center.
