About two months after non-essential businesses were ordered to shutter and beaches were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, Delaware and Maryland, as well as states nationwide, are beginning to reawaken.
Gov. John Carney this week said the beaches could again be accessible for general use around the end of May, and he announced that certain small businesses could reopen, with restrictions, beginning Friday morning. They include hair salons, clothing and shoe stores, and gift shops.
South Bethany officials on Wednesday announced that its beach would open for walking dogs and exercising, although dogs are not allowed there after May 15.
Caution among some
Dr. Chris Snyder, a physician at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md., reacted to word that Ocean City, Md.’s beaches would reopen by warning against being in crowds or going out in public without wearing a mask.
More COVID-19 deaths in Delaware
The most recent statistics as of Monday, May 4, released by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Tuesday, included five more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities to 187 statewide.
Sussex County has had 72 deaths, New Castle County has had 83, and Kent has had 32, with Delawareans who have died from COVID-19 ranging in age from 26 to 103.
Since March 11, though May 4, there have been 5,371 positive cases confirmed, with 2,520 in Sussex, 1,979 in New Castle and 847 in Kent, from infant to age 103. There have been 19,309 negative test results and 1,847 people deemed recovered.
Expanded testing
The Division of Public Health also announced community testing has been expanded in Sussex County.
For testing sites and times, see https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.
Those testing locations do not require a physician’s order. They are targeted at those who live and work along Route 113 as far west as Seaford and Laurel, with a focus on employees of essential businesses, at-risk populations and their families, those exposed to someone with the virus or someone caring for a family member sick with it.
How to know when you have recovered
Delaware’s health experts consider a coronavirus patient fully recovered seven days after symptoms have subsided. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home but must still continue to practice social distancing for four days before returning to a normal routine.
What if you have been exposed to the coronavirus?
If you’ve been exposed, stay away from others, especially those in vulnerable populations. They include older adults and those with underlying medical conditions such as heart and lung conditions, including asthma, severe obesity, the immunocompromised and patients receiving cancer treatments.
Those who don’t have a physician can call the Coronavirus Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Sussex County residents can also call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at (302) 645-3200.
Vaccine
CNN reported this week that scientists on the White House’s task force are working on the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus, focusing on 14 vaccines to test and develop. The project is intended to zero in on finding solutions and production, as well as distribution and determining who gets the first doses.
New ER prepared for coronavirus patients
Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Emergency Department, at 32750 Roxana Road (Route 17) in Millville, opened Tuesday, May 5, and while it is intended for medical emergencies in general, it is prepared to handle coronavirus patients if they are in need of emergency services, according to Beebe representatives.
Beebe is providing outpatient treatment for COVID-19 at the COVID Positive Care Center in Georgetown, which was built as a walk-in care facility but has been repurposed during the pandemic. A referral and appointment are required at that facility.
Mobile testing
Beebe also has mobile COVID-19 testing sites throughout the county. A referral and appointment are required. Patients who don’t have a doctor can call the Screening Line at (302) 645-3200.
Partnering with the Division of Public Health and other agencies, Beebe tested about 600 people during a mobile event in Georgetown last week.
Rapid antibody tests were given, to determine exposure to the virus and if antibodies had developed, as well as a PCR tests, administered by nasal or oral swab, to determine active infection. Swab test results take four to six days.
Protests
As May began, hundreds of Delawareans protested in front of Legislative Hall in Dover, asking the governor to ease restrictions after about 50 days of them being in place.
At the rally, much of the focus was on economic hardships, as more than 75,000 Delaware residents have filed for unemployment since March 15.
Carney responded at a press briefing last week, saying protestors have a right to disagree, but not to put others at risk.
“As governor, I don’t want to go around picking for fights. I want people to work together. I would rather they gather to make their case in a reasonable way. I hear them. They have every right to do what they’re doing, but they do not have the right to do it in the way they are doing it,” he said.
Treating with plasma
In nearby Berlin, Md., Atlantic General Hospital was added to the list of area hospitals now part of partnerships with the Blood Bank of Delmarva to participate in a Mayo Clinic study to treat patients who have coronavirus, using plasma from COVID-19 patients who have now recovered.
The goal is to use antibodies in the plasma the coronavirus survivors to help the current patients fight the virus. The first patient was treated at AGH on April 24, and more patients will be screened.
Blood Bank accepting donations
The Blood Bank of Delmarva is accepting plasma donations from those who have recovered and are asymptomatic. Donors must have tested positive for the coronavirus and been free of symptoms for 28 days.
Call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.
Two more years?
Americans could suffer through the effects of the coronavirus for two more years, CNN reported.
Whether or not there will be a second wave of the illness depends on the country’s preparedness, according to CNN.
Some experts say the virus will be stopped by achieving herd immunity. Herd immunity means a large percentage of the population has become immune to the virus, because of being vaccinated or because those individuals were previously infected.
Help for farmers
Assistance, both financial and technical, is available for Delaware farmers and land owners wishing to expand conservation activities.
Farmers have until June 5 to get assistance through the updated Conservation Stewardship Program, administered by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The program is “an effective tool in assisting farmers who continue to set the bar high for conservation. It is designed to help these land stewards achieve their management goals on their agricultural operation,” according to Kasey Taylor, Delaware conservationist.
Addressed will be soil quality, water quality, air quality and plant health. Benefits include increased crop yields, decreased inputs, wildlife population improvements and better resilience to weather variables.