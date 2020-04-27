Bayhealth receives face shields and intubation box from Sound FX

Bayhealth has been one of the recipients of the face shields and intubation boxes that Matt Schaeffer of Sound FX Home Theater & Car Audio has been making for local healthcare facilities and first-responders.
“Matt is my neighbor, and he contacted me since he knew I was a nurse at Bayhealth. He asked if the hospital would have a need for the face shields,” explained Aletta Decktor, BSN, RN. “I was so excited to deliver 150 face shields and an intubation box to Bayhealth Hospital. All our thanks go to Matt Schaeffer and Brian Layton at team Sound FX. We are so grateful for their hard work and dedication.”
Visit Bayhealth.org/COVID-19-Donations to learn how to make donations of supplies, food or financial assistance.