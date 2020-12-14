Among the first healthcare providers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, Bayhealth stands ready to administer the doses to healthcare workers who are at highest risk of exposure, representatives said.
Immediately after arriving at Bayhealth, the vaccine doses were stored in specially designed freezers located at the Bayhealth Kent Campus, with distribution to the Sussex Campus happening soon.
Vaccine administration will begin within 24 hours, they said. Distribution of the vaccine has been determined based on risk, meaning team members who come into the most frequent contact with COVID-19 patients will receive the vaccine first.
“The day we have been waiting for has arrived and Bayhealth is ready,” said Murphy. “Throughout this pandemic, Bayhealth caregivers and staff have ensured our facilities are always safe, always open and always ready to care for anyone in need of our services. These vaccines will provide critical protection to our frontline workers whose lives are at risk every day due to COVID-19. I’m proud of how our team at Bayhealth has responded to this pandemic, especially as we take this first step to protect our entire community with the help of this vaccine in the months ahead.”