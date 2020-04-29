Bayhealth is partnering with the Governor’s Office, the Division of Public Health and other healthcare systems to expand coronavirus community testing and outreach to high-risk populations in Sussex County. No appointment is necessary.
Bayhealth will provide walk-up or drive-up community testing at the DHSS State Services Center in Milford, located at 253 NE Front Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on: April 30, May 2, May 4, May 7, May 9 and May 11.
The expanded community testing is geared to high-risk populations including: those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19; those living or working with someone diagnosed with COVID-19; family members or housemates of those working in the poultry industry; and those with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension or compromised immune systems.
Coronavirus testing is available for all ages. Nemours AI DuPont will be available to provide pediatric patient testing.
Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov with questions.