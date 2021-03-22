Gov. John Carney announced on March 18 week that Delaware was expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program to allow more Delawareans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“As a regional healthcare leader, we are proud to continue offering COVID-19 vaccines to our community through our vaccine clinics,” said Bayhealth Sussex Campus Vice President of Operations/Administrator Michael Ashton, FACHE. “This expansion of vaccine allocation is a big step in providing vaccines to more community members.”
Healthcare providers, including hospitals, may now vaccinate patients 16 or older who have high- or moderate-risk medical conditions.
There are many ways for community members to request a COVID-19 vaccine through Bayhealth. Community members can visit Bayhealth.org/COVID-19-Vaccine to be added to the Bayhealth waitlist. Community members without computer access can call the Coronavirus Management Team (CMT) Hotline at (302) 310-8477 and a call center operator can assist in adding individuals to the Bayhealth waitlist.
The community is also being encouraged to complete the DPH online request form for the COVID-19 vaccine and take the first opportunity offered as more vaccines become available. For more information visit de.gov/covidvaccine. If community members do not have computer access, they can call the State’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715 and a call center operator can assist in making the initial request.
Vaccine appointments will continue to be dependent upon supply from state and federal partners.
Visit Bayhealth.org/COVID-19 for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and other important updates.