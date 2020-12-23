While hospitals across the country struggle to meet the needs brought by a surge in COVID-19 cases, those serving southern Delaware report that hospitalizations have plateaued in recent weeks.
“At Beebe, we have not seen a sudden surge in hospitalizations” said David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, based in Lewes.
“While the number is constantly changing, we did see a slow increase from zero inpatients and patients under investigation in early September to about 20 in early November,” Tam said in reference to COVID-19 patients being treated at the 210-bed Lewes facility.
“After remaining in that range for a few weeks, it has increased again and plateaued,” Tam said. The Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus continues to maintain capacity for both COVID-19 and other patients that need our care,” he said.
To the west, TidalHealth hospitals have seen an increase in COVID cases. Hospital officials at Tidalhealth facilities in Seaford and Salisbury report that numbers are climbing at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, while the recent increase has at least leveled off at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford (formerly Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Nanticoke Memorial Hospital).
The number of COVID patients fluctuates frequently, but on Dec. 22, Peninsula Regional was ranging in the 40s and 50s, and Nanticoke has had about half of that, officials said. In a normal year, Nanticoke typically operates 99 beds (pre-COVID). Peninsula Regional is typically licensed for 266 beds.
As for the maximum number of beds that could be made available during a surge situation, staff would not say. However, both Tidalhealth facilities can make physical changes to transform areas for more beds, to keep all patients on the hospital campus, officials said.
“With the surge plans that we have in place, because they are structured in different layers, those beds can change with the number of patients that we have. We have a tiered structure in place so that if we have to expand out, we can,” said Ray Fulkrod Jr., chief nursing officer for TidalHealth Nanticoke.
Health officials have emphasized that the goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 so the hospital systems don’t become overwhelmed. At this point, hospitals are filling up faster, but trying to keep a steady hand on the situation.
The hospitals can execute different parts of their surge plan, depending on how many patients are stable versus needing critical care (such as needing a ventilator for stabilization). For instance, Peninsula Regional has utilized Maryland Emergency Management Agency’s tent-like “mobile regional medical station,” which can house patients during surge situations, for a variety of conditions, including the seasonal flu and COVID-19.
After a few calmer summer months, the rapid autumn influx of COVID-19 cases forced Nanticoke and Peninsula Regional to begin limiting hospital visitation again this, just like when the pandemic first began in March. That means two, one, or sometimes no visitors for patients.
As the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations rolls out to health care workers and those who work and live in long-term care facilities, Beebe’s Tam stressed the importance of continued vigilance and safety precautions to help prevent or at least slow future surges.
“Right now, we know following the 3Ws are scientific-based examples of how to slow the spread of the virus, which would also slow hospitalizations and a possible surge,” Tam said. “These are: wash hands, wear mask, watch distance. I also urge everyone to make sure that they take care of their health at this time.”
“The COVID-19 vaccine is also a critical tool in the fight against the pandemic, and we are happy to be able to provide the vaccine to our team members to keep them safe,” Tam said. “As COVID-19 vaccines becomes more widely available for the public, Beebe is finalizing operational plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to our community.
“Before we can vaccinate our community, we have to remain vigilant and ready if there is a rapid change to be able to provide the care the community needs. Beebe remains committed to staying open and providing the healthcare to those who live, visit, and work in Sussex County, whether they have COVID, flu or need a procedure. We will continue to communicate to the community via our virtual town halls to keep everyone informed,” Tam said.