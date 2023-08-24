A new vaccine to protect against the newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is expected to be available in the fall, although symptoms from the new strain don’t appear to be more severe than those caused by previous strains.
“We are not seeing this EG.5 subvariant is really causing anything significantly different from what we have seen before,” Dr. William Chasanov, vice president and chief population health officer at Beebe Healthcare, told the Coastal Point this week. “It is very closely related to the variant we received in the population before. It probably is, just from Darwinism, a variant that is more easily infectious, but symptoms do not appear to be worse.”
The strain is referred to as Eris, named for the Greek goddess of strife and discord, and is “a descendant of Omicron,” according to the website at www.yalemedicine.org.
“There will be a new vaccination that the FDA has authorized that we hope to see this fall, September or October. This new vaccine will, hopefully, be more effective against some of these new stains that are out,” Chasanov said, adding the COVID, he believes, will “still be with us forever.”
The Delta variant is not currently in heavy circulation, but under the Omicron strain, “There are lineages where EG.5 falls, and there are several others that fall there,” Chasanov said.
“Symptoms appear to be the same. It doesn’t seem to be a more aggressive lineage that people are becoming sicker than they were before. The public health emergency is over, but we recognize that COVID is still here. It’s like the flu. The flu will continue to stay. It becomes almost a daily word most people don’t think too much about, except this time of year, when they are encouraged to get their flu vaccine,” he said.
A few years ago, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were covering the one predominant strain of COVID-19, and even though the virus lineages have changed, those vaccines still offer protection, Chasanov said.
“What does happen is, as more variants and sub-variants are mutated and created — which is very common among viruses — as it changes throughout time, those vaccines can become less efficacious, which is why new vaccines are formed to make the new vaccine more efficacious for the current strain,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) now recommend the majority of adults have at least one of the most up-to-date vaccines available. So, even if a bivalent vaccine was received as little as six weeks before the new vaccine becomes available this fall, it’s still advisable to get a dose of the new one, Chasanov said.
“Six weeks isn’t too short between them. Guidelines will continue from the CDC, and they will put out guidelines when the new EG.5 vaccine hits the market,” Chasanov said.
He also recommended getting vaccinated to protect from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
“There are still significant chances of being hospitalized for COVID, and that number is higher than for someone who has the flu. But there are still flu and RSV hospitalizations as well. Even though we are not in the middle of a pandemic, it doesn’t mean these viruses cannot make you ill or lead to hospitalization or even death. The vaccines are one of the main ways to protect yourself,” Chasanov said.
It isn’t as common to see face masks being worn in public as it was during the height of the pandemic, but they should still be used for extra protection by those who have a weakened immune system, such as those undergoing chemotherapy, the doctor said.
Masks are also recommended for those who may have symptoms of respiratory illness, as masks can prevent that illness — whether COVID, flu, RSV or a cold — from spreading to others.