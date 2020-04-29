The Alana Rose Foundation (ARF) has given $10,000 to Nemours and the Family Relief Fund in response to COVID-19. The main goal of the Alana Rose Foundation, named in honor of Alana Rose Prettyman — a local child who lost her life five years ago to a terminal illness at 15 months old — is to provide financial relief to families struggling with terminal or life-threatening illnesses during long-term hospital stays.
“I have been looking for a meaningful way to help out families during this time, and with some of the restrictions on visitors and family interaction, some of our normal donation procedures are difficult to follow,” said Alexa Shoultes, founder of ARF. “In perfect timing, I called and spoke with Stephanie Adams, the community liaison for Nemours in Southern Delaware, and was told their Family Emergency Relief Fund was in jeopardy. After learning about the fund, I knew it was a perfect match,” said Shoultes.
The donation was a combination of $5,000 cash donation and $5,000 worth of gift cards, in different denominations, for easy disbursement.
“Both the Family Relief Fund and the gift cards complement our mission to provide financial relief to families, and we are grateful that we can help out during this global pandemic,” said Shoultes.
“Thank you to the Alana Rose Foundation for helping families at Nemours who need it most right now,” said Adams. “They have channeled their passion for helping other children like Alana Rose into making such a huge difference in our community. Their generosity to help provide supportive services and needs like lodging, food and basic accommodations to our most vulnerable families during this crisis is truly inspiring.”
Shoultes said the impact of COVID-19 on Nemours, and the patients and families they serve, has been profound. While hospital operations are stable and quality medical care remains available to children and families throughout Delaware, the ancillary needs of the most vulnerable families, which are heavily dependent upon philanthropic donations and fundraising, are in jeopardy, she said. Examples include lodging for families for children experiencing long hospital stays, food for parents and caregivers who are caring for young children, car seats, and transportation to and from the hospital.
To donate to Alana Rose Foundation to support their ongoing mission, visit www.thealanarosefondation.org. To donate to Nemours, visit www.nemours.org/give.