Roadside assistance provider AAA is offering local heroes a little peace of mind as they work to keep communities safe and healthy. AAA Mid-Atlantic is providing roadside assistance services to healthcare workers and first-responders at no charge through the end of May.
The free services include:
• tire change;
• lockout service;
• fuel delivery;
• jumpstart; and
• battery replacement service (installation free of charge; battery cost will reflect current member pricing and taxes).
Healthcare workers and first-responders do not need to be AAA members to take part in the program. For more information visit AAA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Workers and First Responders Roadside Assistance. To initiate roadside assistance service, healthcare professionals and first-responders should call 1-855-328-9090. The offer was effective May 11 and will run through May 31.
“Healthcare professionals and first-responders on the frontline are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Ken Grant, manager, public and government affairs, for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “They put themselves at risk every day, so AAA wants to make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”
In addition, AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering healthcare workers and first-responders 50 percent off primary dues, plus one free associate; 50 percent off a second associate; and $5 off annual renewal now through the end of the year. To take advantage of this offer, call 1-844-945-0620.
“We appreciate the tireless dedication of our health care workers and first responders who are steadfastly doing their jobs during this challenging time,” said Grant. “Our teams are actively helping these heroes so that their vehicles are ready when they need them.”
For more information on AAA, visit www.AAA.com.