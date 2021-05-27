When he began his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, May 25, Gov. John Carney was smiling and noticeably more at ease than he had been last spring, when he began hosting the briefings to update constituents about a disease that had been named COVID-19.
In early 2020, when much less was known about the disease that was spreading and sickening residents in a faraway land, state officials and health experts in the U.S. were doing the best they could to share what they knew, but the early advice was different from, and in some cases the opposite of, what it later became.
During the week of March 3, 2020, Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health, warned against the general public wearing protective face masks.
“There is no indication wearing surgical masks is an effective prevention measure. What it can do is take these masks out of stock that are needed by healthcare professionals for other reasons,” she said, emphasizing that there was no reason to panic.
“This is a marathon and not a sprint. We are prepared to be in this for the long haul, and we will continue to push out information as soon as it becomes available,” she said.
Delaware had no confirmed cases of the virus at that time, and the risk of spread was thought to be low. Three patients had been tested in the state, but their results were all negative. The closest cases confirmed that week had been in Rhode Island and New York.
Those who had visited Mainland China, where the coronavirus was raging, in the previous 14 days would be monitored, even if they didn’t have symptoms, Rattay announced. Division of Public Health experts were recommending anyone returning from China, Italy, South Korea or Iran in the past 14 days, who experienced fever, cough or acute illness, call the agency and discuss the three symptoms everyone had memorized and feared developing — fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
A month prior, DPH had announced that its staff was “actively taking steps to prepare for community spread of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, as well as providing information to Delawareans about the actions they can take now to make preparations.”
“While the CDC’s comments this week indicate heightened concern, it is important to note that we have been making preparations all along to not only contain the spread of the disease, should it occur in Delaware, but also to mitigate the impact of the virus if community spread were to occur,” Rattay had stated.
As of Feb. 25, 2020, there were more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and about 2,700 deaths. In the United States, there were 57 cases but no deaths yet.
The Centers for Disease Control recommended school officials start reviewing infection-prevention plans and employers make ensure they could operate “with adaptations like telework and flexible sick-leave policies.”
“The Division of Public Health is well-prepared to lead the response regarding coronavirus disease, and this is a time to enhance our preparedness efforts,” Carney said in February 2020.
The State activated a Health Operations Center and was monitoring those returning from China for symptoms.
“This health event is dynamic and evolving rapidly,” DPH officials stated, offering assurance that the agency had a strong relationship with hospitals, EMS and first-responders and was in touch with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and emergency-services agencies to “provide ongoing guidance about having and stocking appropriate protective equipment, and when it is needed, and providing support as needed.”
A 3-percent fatality rate was being reported, compared to 35 percent or 15 percent for SARS and MERS, respectively, according to a paper published by the Journal of the American College of Emergency Physicians Open.
Everyone was told to say at home, especially if unwell. The list of essential employees was scoured by professionals, including journalists, to see if they could continue day-to-day routines.
Masks were required indoors, and in many places outdoors, and everyone outside of immediate family was told to remain a safe 6 feet from others, since even those without symptoms could spread the virus. Temperatures were taken before entering churches, doctors’ offices, casinos and most other establishments, if they were open.
By March 11, 2020, 130 cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Delaware, with 27 from Sussex County, 86 from New Castle County and 17 from Kent County. Seven people were critically ill with the virus, and 13 hospitalized in Delaware and two in hospitals out of state. The source of exposure for many wasn’t known, but Rattay said it was certainly community spread.
“It’s so important for everyone to stay home — especially those who are ill with any symptoms including fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, shortness of breath and even stomach aches, nausea and diarrhea,” she said. At that point, those additional symptoms had only been reported in recent days.
Rattay also warned those who thought they had the virus not to go to a hospital emergency room but to call their doctors first.
“We continue to hear instances of people gathering together in groups. If you know of someone who is sick, and not staying home, call the DPH and we will enforce this, by court order if necessary. It should not take someone’s death to make people understand the importance of staying home,” Rattay said.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, and shortly afterward, then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. State after state issued stay-at-home orders.
On Saturday, March 21, the Town of Bethany Beach announced it would close beaches and the boardwalk the following afternoon because there were crowds congregating and socializing “without regard to social distancing.” Churches closed and members began worshipping by videoconferencing platforms, such as Zoom.
On March 26, the community read an article in the Coastal Point announcing the first death from the coronavirus in Delaware, after a 66-year-old Sussex County man had died.
The Delaware Division of Public Health announced the death, refused to release the victim’s name, town of residence or how he was exposed, and saying he had suffered from underlying health conditions.
Statewide testing at standing healthcare sites began that week, but they were not walk-in sites and a doctor’s order was required to get a test, although Bayhealth patients were promised pre-screening by telephone to be tested without a referral.
Testing was done by nasal swab, which Rattay said was quite uncomfortable.
Delaware ranked around 14th in the country for coronavirus cases, Carney said at his April 7, 2020, press briefing, and wasn’t hit as hard as New York, New Jersey, Florida, California and the major metropolitan areas in the Baltimore, Washington and greater Philadelphia regions.
The press briefing followed by one day Carney’s 10th modification to his State of Emergency declaration, which banned all short-term rentals, including vacation home rentals, hotels, motels and condo rentals.
Commercial lodging was to remain closed through May 15, or until the public health threat was eliminated, but that closure didn’t apply to caretakers with family members nearby, healthcare providers, journalists, Delawareans with public housing vouchers and victims of domestic violence needing shelter.
The order also banned door-to-door solicitation and closed pawn shops, video game stores and electronics retailers.
“This is not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in Delaware. Delawareans also should not go out in public unnecessarily. Stay safe. Stay home. Protect your neighbors,” the governor cautioned.
Police in Delaware were approaching cars and asking why drivers and passengers were out, and issued citations.
In his Memorial Day 2020 message, shared at the May 22, 2020, press briefing, Carney earnestly asked Delaware residents to not let down their guard.
“We are all in this together. … Let’s pull together this weekend and show that we can do it,” he said.
He credited shoppers he had seen at a Delaware home improvement store for being “neatly in a row, lining up 6 feet apart, and they had demarcations just as we have required,” whereas in weeks prior, “It was a disaster.”
Later, as the State began to reopen, police were enforcing restrictions put in place to protect from the coronavirus that, by then, had sickened more than 8,600 people in Delaware and killed more than 320, with a high rate in Sussex County.
“This is a critical weekend for us. It will be a test for how we are able to keep socially distant to be safe, to protect our neighbors, how well we’re thinking about the effect of our actions on others. Hopefully, we’ll get through the weekend, have big smiles on our faces and know sacrifices people have made the past 11 weeks were worth it,” Carney said.
Churches would be open, he said, at limited capacity, and restrictions on Delaware beaches and pools were lifted the Friday before Memorial Day. He announced that casinos and racetracks would reopen on Monday, June 1.
“I understand people are tired of staying at home and tired of not getting out to the way life was. People made big sacrifices,” the governor said.
Rattay said applications were being accepted for contact tracers to work for about 18 months and assured those who would be contacted that personal information would not be shared.
Asked about state employees being furloughed or laid off, Carney said preventing that was his No. 1 priority. As for schools opening in the fall of 2020, he said testing had to be done, maybe with the help of local vendors, although the procedure hadn’t yet been determined.
Schools did offer some in-person learning in the fall, though hybrid learning was common and remote learning became the rule when the holiday period raised concerns about an increase in the spread of the virus. Hybrid and remote learning were again the standard options early in the spring of 2021 as schools aimed to get students back into classrooms at least part-time.
At his Feb. 2, 2021, press briefing, Carney said he was pleased to report that 107,597 Delaware residents had received vaccinations against the coronavirus.
“People are going out and getting tested, meaning they are thinking about whether or not they have been exposed. I’m really happy. We’re doing as well as anybody in the country. We are poised perfectly to administer as many vaccines as the federal government can give to us. They have made a commitment to ramp it up by 20 percent. All we need is supply. If we get supply, we’ll get vaccines in people’s arms. If we get vaccines in people’s arms, we will get healthier. It’s going to get better,” the governor said.
He received his own first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine on March 28, and thousands more waited for hours in long lines and made appointments at clinics to get vaccinated as well.
On the street, face masks in place, friends greeted each other with “Did you get vaccinated yet?” instead of the traditional, “How are you?” Life had changed, and Delaware was changing, too, its residents mourning the loss of loved ones while trying to avoid illness.
On May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that those who were fully vaccinated no longer had to wear face masks indoors or outdoors, with certain exceptions, including while in healthcare facilities and while on airplanes or other public transportation.
On Tuesday this week, Carney announced that 884,533 vaccines had been administered in Delaware, with more than 370,000 state residents now fully protected.
In Sussex County, 62.7 percent of residents were vaccinated, with 59.4 percent in New Castle County and 50.2 percent in Kent County.
Carney said, “70 percent is our goal of eligible adults in Delaware,” cheerfully announcing a new incentive that offers prizes and drawings for cash to the still unvaccinated who finally roll up their sleeves, as well as to those who already have.
By mid-week, there were 94 new cases of the coronavirus on a seven-day average, with 51 current hospitalizations and 1,660 total deaths.
“Get vaccinated,” the governor urged. “When we are vaccinated, everybody wins.”