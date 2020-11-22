By Susan Canfora
There were two new deaths from the coronavirus as of Friday Nov. 21, both Sussex County residents who were 60 to 62-years old with underlying health conditions.
Statewide, there have been 748 deaths so far, including 255 in Sussex County and 426 who were residents of long-term care facilities.
There were 370 deaths in New Castle County and 123 in Kent County.
As of Sunday. Nov. 22, 368,628 people had been tested. There were 177 currently hospitalized, with 29 patients critical, and 15,890 recoveries.
Individuals who test positive are interviewed to determine the venues visited in the two weeks prior to the onset of their symptoms, according to the Delaware.gov Website. Counts do not necessarily suggest a degree of risk associated with these venues but may suggest the need for further investigation, the Website states.
There have been 9,682 positive cases of the coronavirus in Sussex County so far, with 17,587 in New Castle County and 4,439 in Kent County.
In Sussex County, most cases, or 766, were in the 18 to 34-year-old age range. There were 667 in the 35 to 49-year-old range, and 408 in the 50 to 64-uyear-old range.
Statewide, most, or 480, of those with the virus were 18 to 34 and 421 were 35 to 49 years old.