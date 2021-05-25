U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs & Related Agencies, recently recognized the Delaware National Guard’s service in protection of the U.S. Capitol.
“It was an honor to meet with the Delaware National Guard at the Capitol one last time before they return to Delaware,” he said. “Their extraordinary service to our country and in our nation’s capital will always be remembered and appreciated following the events of Jan. 6.”