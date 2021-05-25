Coons recognizes DNG for protecting Capitol

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), right, and Army Maj. Gen. Mike Berry, left, join members of the Delaware National Guard during a flag presentation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 18. Coons had two U.S. flags flown over the Capitol in honor of Joint Task Force Delaware, assigned to provide post-inaugural security there.

 Coastal Point • Submitted (U.S. Senate)

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs & Related Agencies, recently recognized the Delaware National Guard’s service in protection of the U.S. Capitol.

“It was an honor to meet with the Delaware National Guard at the Capitol one last time before they return to Delaware,” he said. “Their extraordinary service to our country and in our nation’s capital will always be remembered and appreciated following the events of Jan. 6.”